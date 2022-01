Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 17:42 Hits: 4

Works inspired by music by Lana Del Rey, BLACKPINK, No Doubt, Machine Gun Kelly, Eve, and more will be on display at a new exhibition in L.A.

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/interscope-celebrates-30th-anniversary-lacma-exhibit-1284116/