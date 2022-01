Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 02:09 Hits: 0

Rep. Matt Gaetz has sent an open letter to Ron DeSantis claiming that the festival is requiring "vaccine passports" from attendees, which would be against Florida law that forbids such requirements. But no such requirement is being made by the festival.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/rep-matt-gaetz-is-wrong-trying-to-shut-down-30a-songwriters-fest/