Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of The Ronettes, Dies Aged 78

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer for ‘60s girl group the Ronnettes, has passed away at the age of 78. The family confirmed in a statement on her website:

Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.

Ronnie was the vital voice on such hits as “Baby I Love You” and “Be My Baby,” which Brian Wilson has said is his favorite song – writing the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” as a tribute to the Ronettes’ wall of sound masterpiece and biggest hit. He’s been quoted as saying, “This is the song that inspired me to produced records.”

Brian took to social media today, saying:

​​I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. “I don’t think I ever listened to a song more than “Be My Baby” and this just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever. Love & Mercy, Brian.

He shared this video to accompany the post:

In lieu of flowers, Spector’s family requested donations be made “to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian CollegeFund.”

A celebration of Spector’s life and music is to be announced.

