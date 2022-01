Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 17:24 Hits: 5

In this episode of DW Festival Concert, all the music is somehow tied to Prometheus, be they pieces by Beethoven, Liszt, or Alexander Scriabin's "Poem of fire."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dw-festival-concert-celebrating-the-rebellious-prometheus/a-60390208?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf