Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 01:45 Hits: 9

The Grand Ole Opry is currently facing sharp criticism for allowing Morgan Wallen to perform on Saturday night's Opry on January 8th. The first detail that everyone must understand is that Morgan Wallen was not a scheduled performer for Saturday evening's Opry.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/grand-ole-opry-unfairly-attacked-after-morgan-wallen-appearance/