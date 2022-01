Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 19:10 Hits: 7

Mtume brought, in Miles Davis' words, "a deep African-American groove" to the trumpet legend's band before later exploring neo-minimalist funk and R&B. And then there was "Juicy."

(Image credit: R. Brigden/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/10/1071812297/percussionist-james-mtume-the-beat-behind-juicy-and-later-miles-davis-dies-at-76