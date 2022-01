Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022

Songs Of Disappearance is an entire album of calls from endangered Australian birds. Last month, it briefly perched at No. 3 on the country's top 50 albums chart – ahead of Taylor Swift.

(Image credit: Byron Hakanson/Birdlife Australia)

