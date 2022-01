Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 16:45 Hits: 7

The State of Georgia in the Southern United States boasts a strong stable of country legends from the past, and plenty of contemporary heroes as well. But the the former Soviet Republic of Georgia that sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is another story.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/meet-shota-adamashivili-republic-of-georgias-only-country-singer/