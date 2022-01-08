New Dates Set for International Blues Challenge in Memphis

Articles

The Blues Foundation is excited to announce the new dates for the International Blues Challenge: May 6 – 9, 2022!!

It will be a full week of blues this May in Memphis as we celebrate the Blues Music Award nominees and winners on Thursday, May 5 and are Back On Beale with IBC beginning Friday, May 6.

IBC Important Dates:

Friday, May 6: Quarterfinals Night 1

Saturday, May 7: Quarterfinals Night 2

Sunday, May 8: KBA Ceremony, Youth Showcases, & Semifinals

Monday, May 9: IBC Finals at The Orpheum

Stay tuned for the updated IBC event schedule that includes workshops, panels, and showcases.

All previously purchased passes will be honored for the new dates, without any action on your part. Passes will now be mailed out in mid-April.

Room reservations can be updated and re-booked directly with the hotel.

Thank you for your patience and support during this transition. We hope to see you in Memphis this May!

To purchase IBC passes, click here: https://bit.ly/ibc2022-tickets

