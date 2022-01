Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 January 2022

If you love Merle Haggard and Hoover up anything with his name on it, you'll be happy to hear that a brand new 464-page "definitive" biography on The Hag is coming shortly from Hachette Books and New York Times Bestselling author Marc Eliot.

