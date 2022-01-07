The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Exclusive Video Premiere: Bob Margolin is ‘Steady Rollin’ On’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 6

Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin is a name that rings through the annals of blues history, and loudly still today. From his time as Muddy Waters’ right hand to his solo blues work as guitarist, producer, award-winning journalist and more, Bob has seen and done it all.

True to his name, Bob’s newest Vizztone Label Group single finds him “Steady Rollin’ On.” And true to form, he is living blues history and rollin’ on with style. Played raw and chaotic on solo electric guitar, the lyrics reflect both his life and personality. 

ABS is proud to bring you the exclusive video premiere of “Steady Rollin’ On.”

Bob Margolin

“Steady Rollin’ On” Single – Choose Preferred Service

The post Exclusive Video Premiere: Bob Margolin is ‘Steady Rollin’ On’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/exclusive-video-premiere-bob-margolin-is-steady-rollin-on/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version