Greensky Bluegrass Share Title Track ‘Stress Dreams’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 16:40 Hits: 7

Bluegrass/roots-rock band Greensky Bluegrass are launching 2022 with the title track off their forthcoming album Stress Dreams – due out on January 21 via Thirty Tigers. “Stress Dreams” follows the releases of “Absence of Reason,” “Grow Together,” and “Monument.”

The Kalamazoo, MI quartet, founded in 2000, consists of Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [mandolin].

Mike Devol explains:

“This sounds like a quarantine song- and it truly became one – but was originally based on a recurring experience. I’d have what I began to call stress dreams, in which I’d need to be somewhere, often on stage, but for reasons beyond my control, I was unable to do so: my bass was in my car, the backstage door was locked.

“Sometimes in the dreams, I would need to text, but my phone wouldn’t type. I’d wake up and just be so relieved to not have to deal with the annoyance of whatever inconvenience I was facing. The song took on a melodrama, though, that I was happy to amplify. My wife walked through the room at one point when I was writing the mandolin solo melody in the middle and literally said, ‘well, that’s dramatic.’ Works for me.”

Anders Beck adding, Not only did Devol write a lyrical epic story of a song, but created the music to match it. So often a writer hits one mark or another, but on this one, Devol got both.”

Greensky will also kick off the year with a two-night run of shows in Denver at The Mission Ballroom, which will include a special soundcheck set to benefit the Colorado communities affected by the recent fires:

Greensky Bluegrass and Mission Ballroom are heartbroken by the recent fires that have gutted communities in the Front Range of Colorado. We’re teaming up to play a special ‘soundcheck set’ on Saturday, 1/8. For a minimum donation of $25 at the door to Conscious Alliance, ticket holders can gain early entry to the venue at 6pm and enjoy a 30 min Greensky set from 6:30-7pm. Additionally, we’re coordinating an auction to benefit those directly affected featuring some truly unique Greensky items, a year long pass to Mission Ballroom and more. We hope you can join us for this special moment and provide much-needed support our neighbors who are facing incredible challenges this season.

Later this month the band will link up with The Infamous Stringdusters for a 19-date tour beginning January 20th in Albany, NY.

Tour Dates:

Jan 7-8 @ The Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO

Featuring The Infamous Stringdusters

Jan 20 @ The Palace Theatre | Albany, NY

Jan 21 @ The Met Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

Jan 22 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

Jan 26 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT

Jan 27 @ The State Theatre | Portland, ME

Jan 28-29 @ House of Blues | Boston, MA

Feb 2 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 3 @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom | Cleveland, OH

Feb 4-5 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 17 @ The Pavilion at Pan AM | Indianapolis, IN

Feb 18 @ Fillmore Detroit | Detroit, MI

Feb 19 @ Riverside Theatre | Milwaukee, WI

Feb 20 @ The Palace | St. Paul, MN

Feb 23 @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall | Louisville, KY

Feb 24 @ Iron City | Birmingham, AL

Feb 25-26 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA

*Feature image credit: Dylan Langile

The post Greensky Bluegrass Share Title Track ‘Stress Dreams’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/greensky-bluegrass-share-title-track-stress-dreams/