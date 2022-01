Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 11:56 Hits: 8

From the Grammys to the Golden Globes, from Carnival to Oktoberfest: Many organizers are rethinking, postponing or even canceling large events due to the highly contagious COVID variant. Here's a list.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-omicron-s-impact-on-cultural-events/a-60356831?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf