Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 15:28 Hits: 9

Sidney Poitier, known for classics like "A Raisin in the Sun" and "In the Heat of the Night," was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor. The renowned actor and director has died at the age of 94.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/actor-and-civil-rights-pioneer-sidney-poitier-dies-at-94/a-60360606?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf