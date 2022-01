Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022

Daniel Bachman retains the chunky chord progression and pass-the-whiskey spirit of the Jack Rose tune, but you can feel the strings rattle the wood of his guitar with rowdy reverberation.

(Image credit: Aldona Dye/Courtesy of the artists)

