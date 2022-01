Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 20:49 Hits: 0

Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the lawsuit on Monday after Spencer Elden, who appeared naked on the album's cover when he was a baby, failed to meet a court deadline.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/04/1070159593/nirvana-nevermind-album-cover-lawsuit-dismissed