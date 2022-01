Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 21:35 Hits: 6

Journalist Ian Urbina recruited musicians to make music based off his reporting on crimes in international waters. Some participating artists complained they were misled about their side of the deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/03/1069983242/some-of-the-artists-from-journalist-ian-urbinas-music-project-say-they-were-misl