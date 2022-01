Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 20:02 Hits: 2

Legendary actor and entertainer Betty White, most famous for her role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," died just weeks before turning 100.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/actor-betty-white-dies-at-99/a-60305278?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf