Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 17:48 Hits: 6

As current chairholder of the G20, Italy has been encouraging a crackdown on the illegal art trade. Artefacts from various US museums were found to have been illicitly sourced.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-seizes-ancient-artworks-worth-%E2%82%AC10-million-from-the-us/a-60298910?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf