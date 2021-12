Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 02:09 Hits: 7

There are just some places that are better suited for visiting at certain times of the year---where the magic and the moments are enhanced. The legendary Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX, and the greater Gruene historic district is definitely one of those destinations.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-historic-gruene-hall-during-the-holidays/