Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:00 Hits: 0

Tigray rebels mercifully left the famous rock churches of Lalibela untouched. Now, residents are rebuilding the city after government troops recaptured it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-s-lalibela-living-between-hope-and-fear/a-60275055?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf