Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 18:32 Hits: 1

Dallas Moore's had to build a career brick by brick over nearly three decades with no help from the mainstream industry, working under the faith that one day it will all add up to something that will withstand the test of time. With 'The Rain,' he's accomplished this.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-dallas-moores-the-rain/