Published on Friday, 24 December 2021

Tyler Childers might not be going bluegrass, but he is going to Telluride as one of the headliners of the 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Festival in beautiful Colorado. Along with Molly Tuttle, Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart, Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi, and others.

