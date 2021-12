Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 18:02 Hits: 2

Ward, who died May 3, 2021, spoke in 1992 about a series of Christmas singles the Beatles made in the '60s. If you were a member of their fan club, you got one each year.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/24/1066323744/rock-historian-ed-ward-revisits-the-beatles-puzzling-christmas-records