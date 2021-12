Articles

Published on Friday, 24 December 2021

McCorkle, who died in 2001, had 17 albums to her credit and a repertoire of more than 3,000 songs. She was also a published fiction writer. In 1988, McCorkle stopped in to perform holiday music.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/24/1066327058/jazz-singer-susannah-mccorkle-performs-a-holiday-concert-for-fresh-air