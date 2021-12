Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 07:11 Hits: 1

Having a successful Christmas feast seems like a real challenge in 2021. Differences in opinion can quickly escalate into heated holiday arguments. Here's a how-to guide, focusing on German Christmas traditions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/christmas-2021-how-to-survive-the-vegan-viral-and-vicious-holiday-season/a-60139268?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf