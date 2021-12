Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 09:16 Hits: 1

Many would like to book their annual vacation now. But the omicron variant is unsettling those willing to travel. Nevertheless, the tourism industry is feeling optimistic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/travel-year-2022-cautious-confidence/a-60228387?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf