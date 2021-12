Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 16:21 Hits: 3

girl in red's "Did You Come?" is sexual without being sexy, full of hurt yet upbeat enough that you can still thrash around a bit.

(Image credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/12/22/1066770015/girl-in-red-did-you-come