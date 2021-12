Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 11:49 Hits: 0

Star composer Hans Zimmer and director Maria Schrader have been shortlisted for next year's Oscars. The final Academy Award nominations are yet to come.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/two-germans-on-2022-oscar-shortlist/a-60222766?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf