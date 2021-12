Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 16:39 Hits: 4

The Saving Country Music Artist of the Year Award is not exclusively about the musical output an artist contributes in a year. This award is about who best embodies the idea behind the phrase "saving country music" in a given year.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-saving-country-music-2021-artist-of-the-year/