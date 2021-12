Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Earlier this year, Kevin Whitehead noted the passing of Chick Corea and Mario Pavone. Now he remembers a few more players who died in 2021, including Milford Graves, Ralph Peterson and Dave Frishberg.

(Image credit: Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images for OGR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/22/1063657776/fresh-air-remembers-the-jazz-notables-who-died-in-2021