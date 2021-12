Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 17:09 Hits: 7

Almost 30 years after her breakthrough, Liz Phair is still writing songs worthy of a greatest hits album.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/12/21/1066266178/liz-phair-soberish