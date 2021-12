Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 20:33 Hits: 7

Joell Ortiz shows us how environment and circumstance can dramatically change a person's life trajectory.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/12/21/1063167185/joell-ortiz-uncle-chris-car