Category: Art/Music Hits: 7
Samantha Fish caught live in Chicago at The Park West with special guest KingSolomon Hicks. A night of two incredible blues guitar slingers. Fish has her new 2021 Rounder Records release, Faster.
ABS’s Don Wilcock said about the album: On Faster, Samantha Fish has gone deep into territory where most blues artists fear to tread.
Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio
The post Photo Gallery: Samantha Fish and King Solomon Hicks Live in Chicago appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/photo-gallery-samantha-fish-and-king-solomon-hicks-live-in-chicago/