Photo Gallery: Samantha Fish and King Solomon Hicks Live in Chicago

Samantha Fish caught live in Chicago at The Park West with special guest KingSolomon Hicks. A night of two incredible blues guitar slingers. Fish has her new 2021 Rounder Records release, Faster.

ABS’s Don Wilcock said about the album: On Faster, Samantha Fish has gone deep into territory where most blues artists fear to tread.

Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

