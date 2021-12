Articles

Both Terence Blanchard and Wayne Shorter realized long-held dreams: they both premiered operas. But more than that, they crumbled walls that have long separated musical genres and communities.

(Image credit: Ken Howard/Met Opera)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/20/1064141595/jazz-night-at-the-opera-and-other-liberating-acts-of-2021