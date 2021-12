Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 04:32 Hits: 8

This track stopped me in my tracks when I heard it recently. Sparse and wracked with honesty and grim reality, Tyler Allgood reflects on the pain and experience of being homeless and addicted. The percussive tension of his guitar playing is a perfect match for the anguish in his voice and the disarming clarity of …

