Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 10:18 Hits: 7

The US musician died after being stabbed backstage at a festival in Los Angeles. Several rappers have been killed in recent months in the US and Europe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rapper-drakeo-stabbed-to-death-at-la-music-festival/a-60192260?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf