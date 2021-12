Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 13:01 Hits: 0

Ashli St. Armant plays funky New Orleans-style fare for kids with her band, Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards, and spins mysterious tales in her Viva Durant audiobook series.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mayers Consulting)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/19/1065012219/jazzy-ash-childrens-music-young-adult-mysteries