Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 21:58 Hits: 0

In a sequel to the 2016 hit animated film, koala-bear mogul Buster Moon and his talented troupe try to land a dream booking, by promising to enlist a reclusive superstar.

(Image credit: Illumination)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/19/1064994187/sing-2-garth-jennings-scarlett-johansson-bono