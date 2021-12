Articles

No, Dennis Quaid is not playing Charley Pride. That might ask the audience to suspend disbelief a little too much. But Dennis Quaid's passion to bring a biopic film to life about the life of country legend Charley Pride is moving forward, with Quaid forming a production company.

