Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

The word is out, and Chicago loves his sound. For his next level hometown concert, singer-songwriter and pianist Neal Francis will headline Thalia Hall in Chicago.

Garnering airplay on WXRT with his new single “Can’t Stop The Rain” from last month’s CD release In Plain Sight.

His non-stop touring is winning him bigger crowds as he serves up his own special sauce of New Orleans-style throwdown funk and Hammond B3 rock-n-soul that gives one inspiration and a full body groove – also blending in a melodic power-pop and rock sensibility harkening Jools Holland and Nicky Hopkins. The rich recipe of styles he subtly blends together makes for an original sound eluding simple categories.

Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

The post Piano Phenom Neal Francis to Headline Thalia Hall Chicago appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/piano-phenom-neal-francis-to-headline-thalia-hall-chicago/