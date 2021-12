Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 08:22 Hits: 1

The last Airbus A380 has been delivered, bringing the program to an end. Once seen as the future of travel, the world's biggest aircraft turned into a flop. But for the plane-maker, it was still worth the effort.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/airbus-a380-the-end-of-a-multibillion-dollar-dream/a-60124995?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf