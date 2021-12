Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 08:25 Hits: 1

Selling his song catalog at a reported $500 million, Bruce Springsteen's deal is even higher than Bob Dylan's. But why are music superstars selling their publishing rights?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-bob-dylan-to-bruce-springsteen-why-song-rights-sales-are-booming/a-57435772?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf