Bonnie Raitt Hits the Road in 2022 With ‘Just Like That…’ Tour

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 13:41 Hits: 5

Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with Just Like That… a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November which includes music from her forthcoming, long-awaited studio album, Just Like That… Raitt will release her first single off the upcoming album as well as launch a pre-order campaign January 28th. The first round of shows in April with special guest NRBQ are on sale now and the second round of shows are on sale December 17th with special guest Lucinda Williams.

I’m excited to share the stage with Lucinda. Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together next year. Can’t wait to hit the road!

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt’s Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw which featured hits, “Something To Talk About,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, The Blues Hall of Fame in 2010, and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

After more than forty years of music making, Lucinda Williams, the pioneering, Louisiana-born artist has returned to the gritty blues foundation that first inspired her as a young singer-songwriter in the late 1970s. And after spending the last year on her sold-out Car Wheels on a Gravel Road 20th Anniversary tour, Williams has reunited with that game-changing 1998 album’s co-producer and engineer Ray Kennedy, recording Good Souls, Better Angels with her ace touring band at his Nashville studio. Joining them as co-producer is Williams’ manager Tom Overby, to whom she’s been married for a decade and who contributed lyrics to her masterful songcraft.

The post Bonnie Raitt Hits the Road in 2022 With ‘Just Like That…’ Tour appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/bonnie-raitt-hits-the-road-in-2022-with-just-like-that-tour/