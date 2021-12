Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 5

Over a gorgeous, jazz-infused beat, Skyzoo runs down a vivid and loving detailing of life in the Brooklyn neighborhood that birthed him.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/12/15/1063160241/skyzoo-feat-hypnotic-brass-ensemble-bed-stuy-is-burning