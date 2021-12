Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 1

Black women leveraged the power of streaming platforms and social media to bridge the chasms previously carved by labels, publishers and radio.

(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR; Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/14/1063781819/how-black-women-reclaimed-country-and-americana-music-in-2021