Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 00:33 Hits: 1

Despite the endless disruptions, lockdowns, gig cancellations and postponements, there were still plenty of excellent albums released here in Australia in 2021. Most of them had their own unique sound too – drawing from folk, country, psych, blues and indie to differing degrees. There were established artists who continued to mature and evolve as well …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/12/15/ptw-favourite-australian-albums-of-2021/