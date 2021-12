Mysterious 40-Year-Old Remains ID’d as Member of Soul Outfit the O’Jays

The body of Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr. — who played guitar and wrote a handful of songs with the group in the Sixties — was found in a garbage bag in Twinsburg, Ohio, in 1982

