Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 08:54 Hits: 0

Infamous for a song banned by the Vatican and renowned as a muse for a coveted Hermes handbag, the singer and actress remains a pop icon even at 75.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jane-birkin-at-75-pop-icon-par-excellence/a-60095573?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf