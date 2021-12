Articles

Cosmic psychedelic country vibes abound on ‘Stubborn Mule‘, the beautiful new single from Dr Mann that we have the pleasure of premiering on PTW today. As the guitars chop and stagger, pedal steel wafts along, adding a swirling ambience to the track. Twin vocals complete the intertwined and woven sound of the track as it …

